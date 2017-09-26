Will & Grace: 15 Karen Walker One-Liners That Are Even Funnier Today

1. When she got real about Will and Grace's relationship: "Grace, the reason you're not in a relationship is on line one."

2. When she got religious: "Maybe it's like it says in the Bible - I felt bad because I had no shoes, but then I met someone who had really bad shoes."

3. When she revealed the truth about men: "Honey, I've always said, if your genitals are on the outside, you're hiding something on the inside."

4. When she tipped her hand about her possible real age: "No, not at all, honey. I mean, that's the same way that we used to get bread and juice during the Great Depre...'80s."

5. When she shared her fool-proof path to popularity: "Well, honey, if they did like me more than you, it was only because I was kind and I listened, and I let them bang me under the bleachers while their friends watched."