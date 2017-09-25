The Skin-Plumping Products Celebs Use Behind the Scenes

Not everyone in Hollywood has a full head of bouncy, shiny hair. For the most part, it's extensions. Celebrities have thinning hair, too; and, while hair transplantation is a thing and costly at that, many stars look for supplements and serums to help them with any hair loss. Enter: Kérastase Spécifique Cure Anti-Chute, a six-week treatment that includes daily application, three times a day. It's a lot of work and it can get messy, but that's the work you have to put in to get density-strengthening and collagen-producing ingredients to work.

Another option gaining celeb attention? Nutrafol, a dietary supplement created by a former male model (so you know it has to live up to standards). Instead of just addressing nutritional deficiencies, these supplements factor in stress, hormones and aging—all factors in hair loss—with vitamins A, C, and D, zinc, biotin and a proprietary complex and blend of ingredients.

Nutrafol, $88 a bottle