Kelly Ripa Can't Get Enough of Ryan Seacrest and His Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

We can officially count Kelly Ripa in the Ryan Seacrest—Shayna Taylor fan club.

As LIVE With Kelly and Ryan viewers know, being a great co-host partly means you are open and honest about your personal life.

Kelly is no stranger to talking about her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children. As for Ryan, he's totally comfortable discussing his romance more and more with Shayna.

"That means she has given me permission to profess our relationship to the world. It means we've been together for a while now," Ryan shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively after a taping in New York City. "She's amazing and she's fun. I'm lucky to be in the same room as she is."

But wait a second; Kelly also loves when the model shows up behind the scenes to watch the ABC show.