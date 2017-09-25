Kate Hudson on Her Drastic Buzz-Cut Makeover: ''My Kids Really Didn't Care''

Kate Hudson is known as one of the most glamorous and well-dressed women in the world, which is why it came as quite a shock when the blonde buzzed off her signature long blonde locks over the summer.

Last night, the actress hit the red carpet for the first time with her shorn head at the UrbanWorld Film Festival—and dazzled.

While promoting her new film Marshall the very same day, the actress also sat down with her co-star, Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, and opened up to E! News about the story behind the big cut.

"I wish the story felt [bigger]," she said. "For me, it was a necessary thing to do for this part. I was so excited about it. So it was like, 'Okay, let's just shave it.' So it was more excitement than overthinking it."

The hair-raising move was for an upcoming role in Sisters, a feature film set for release in 2018, which is co-written and directed by the singer Sia.