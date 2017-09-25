You've Got to See These Insane Celebrity Pumpkin Carvings

Fall has officially, well, fallen, and that can only mean one thing: Halloween is just around the corner!
As we obsess over pumpkin spice everything, some people are sticking to the old-school stuff—like just plain pumpkins, before the lattes, cookies, pie or whatever else you can create out of fall's favorite gourd.
For example, one award-winning artist has taken over Instagram with his insanely detailed pop culture-themed pumpkin carvings that would turn your front porch into the coolest place to be on Halloween.
Ladies and gentleman, introducing The Pumpkin Geek!
He's carved everything from Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler to Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter to some of our favorite Disney princesses, including Moana, Frozen's Elsa and more!
Scroll down to see the incredible creations for yourself:
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
Nothing like a touch of wizardry to add to the Halloween spirit.
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
Did a virgin light the candle inside this gourd? Who knows, but we like it anyway.
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
I am Pumpkin Groot.
Article continues below
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
Is it weird that we're just as attracted to the gourd version of RDJ?
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
This pumpkin was made for lovin' rock and roll.
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
Aquaman in the form of a gourd could be quite powerful.
Article continues below
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
Oh, how far this Disney-themed pumpkin will go!
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
The actress is no newbie to freaks and pumpkin geeks!
@ThePumpkinGeek/Instagram
We all need a powerful, Supergirl pumpkin to pump up our lives!
Article continues below
Which pop culture pumpkin is your fave? Sound off in the comments below!