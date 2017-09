Jane Smith / Green Park Content





Side Braid

For any braiding newbies out there, this look is the one for you! Simply create a deep side part and braid all of your hair to one side using the regular 3-strand method. Effortlessly chic, this side-swept style will give you that off-duty model vibe without looking like you've tried too hard.

Tip: Braids work best on second day hair, but if you're short on time you can add texture to slippery strands in seconds with a spritz of the TRESemmé Instant Refresh Translucent Dry Shampoo.