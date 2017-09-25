Fernanda Castillo Pays Tribute to Her Family Members Killed in Mexico's Earthquake

On Tuesday, Mexico was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The tremblor came on the 32nd anniversary of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in modern history in 1985. By Wednesday the death toll rose to at least 295, according to NBC News.

Now, Mexico is left to assess the damage, try to find survivors and mourn those who lost their lives.

Fernanda Castillo, one of the stars of El Señor de Los Cielos, took to Instagram to do just that. The 35-year-old actress' cousins were among those killed by the deadly quake.