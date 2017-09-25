Does Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Want to Date Javi Marroquin?

Here's Where Things Stand With Tony Raines and His Girlfriend After The Challenge's Cheating Scandal
Briana DeJesus is opening up about her personal life.
The Teen Mom 2 star recently co-hosted Posh Kids' New York Fashion Week Walk for a Cause Show to raise funds and awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America. DeJesus' mom has lupus so it is a cause close to her heart and proceeds from the event went to the cause.
E! News caught up with DeJesus and she talked to us about everything from fashion week to her two girls, baby Stella and five-year-old Nova, to her dating life. DeJesus even reveals her relationship status with Javi Marroquin. See what she had to say below!
E! News: Has Hurricane Irma affected your family?
Briana DeJesus: We are OK but Nova's school got a little affected by it, but they're fine now.
E! News: How is it having two daughters now?
BD: Oh man I love it. But I have no time to myself. If it's not one child, it's the other child. [My youngest] is very colicky, she's lactose intolerant.
E! News: How did you enjoy your first fashion week?
BD: Yes, my very first fashion week and it was great. Nova loved it even more. She was so excited. You get to see all the little kids dressed up. It's adorable.
E! News: How is it filming Teen Mom 2 vs. Teen Mom 3?
BD: Well, you know Teen Mom 2 is very different from Teen Mom 3 because now you know the wall is broken. And it's easier in that way but it's a lot more work as well now that I have two kids I never get a break and I still work a regular full-time job and I'm also working with MTV, it's stressful sometimes but I love MTV. All the crew members who come are like family.
E! News: Are you having any interaction or altercations with anyone yet?
BD: Everyone's welcomed me with open arms. I met some of the Teen Mom OG girls and they welcomed me open arms.
E! News: Who's been the most welcoming?
BD: Leah. She's very nice and worked at the VMA's together and she's just very cool and I got along with her really well. The only girl I haven't met yet is Chelsea, but I guess I'll see her at the reunion.
E! News: What do you think of Javi Marroquin saying he'd like to date you?
BD: Oh goodness, we hung in New York during Fashion Week, he came down to see us and this weekend he's coming down to Disney to hang with all of us. But we're actually friends, just friends. If something was to happen down the line...but right now I'm just focused on my girls.