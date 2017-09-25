Meghan Markle Finally Joins Prince Harry and More Highlights From the 2017 Invictus Games

Prince Harryis having one eventful week!

Our favorite royal heartthrob just debuted his relationship with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, days after the Suits star was photographed cheering him on during the opening ceremony. Prince Harry was first romantically linked to the American actress more than a year ago, but this marks their first official appearance as a couple.

Before engaging in some sweet-mannered affection with his new leading lady, Prince Harry dedicated his time to speaking with veterans competing in the games. Harry launched the Paralympic-style multi-sports event in 2014, which supports the rehabilitation of veterans and raises awareness for the military armed forces.