Here's What Robin Wright Thinks of a Princess Bride Sequel

Before she was Jenny Curran or Claire Underwood, Robin Wright was Buttercup. However, despite the iconic role, the star isn't looking for a reprise.

As the Blade Runner 2049 actress candidly dished to E! News, the team behind The Princess Bride contemplated a sequel to the 1987 fantasy film at one point. "I think they entertained the idea for a minute," she recalled. However, it doesn't sound like Wright or her colleagues were fond of the idea. "We thought, 'Don't ruin it. Please don't ruin it.'"

While a second installment still remains to be seen 30 years to the day later, the Golden Globe winner has fond memories of one of the most memorable films in her career.