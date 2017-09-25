Watch The Voice Season 13's Incredible First Blind Audition, Which Had Jennifer Hudson Throwing Shoes

If the talent auditioning for The Voice season 13 stays at the level of this first blind audition, they might want to offer the contestants hard hats.
Why? Because, as new coach Jennifer Hudson demonstrates during this sneak peek at the first blind audition of the season, when she's faced with staggering singing, she can't help but throw things. Including her fellow coaches' shoes.
When Chris Weaver finishes his incredible performance of "Try a Little Tenderness," which earns him the coveted four-chair turn, the Oscar-winning diva turns to returning coach Miley Cyrus and demands she hand over her shoe. Little does she know this isn't the first time she's been moved in such a way by the aspiring star.
"What am I about to do?" she asks Chris.
"You're about to do the same thing you did to me two years ago in January when you sang to me at the Color Purple party," he tells her, pulling a photo out of his pocket.
"We're done," Miley shouts.
"Where I come from, y'all, that's a compliment," Jennifer continues, explaining the shoe toss. "And we know at times, when you sing like that, you better be prepared to do what? Duck!"
As the coaches begin to plead their case in hopes that Chris will choose them as his coach, he's asked what he really wants. "I grew up singing in church, but I think I'm ready to expand and do something different," he explains. "I'm a worship leader, but I'm also a drag queen."
As Miley begins dancing like she's at a vogue ball, Jennifer points out how similar how backstory is to Chris'. "Let me say this to you: You just said two things I can relate to," she says. "I grew up in the church, church singing, and my first experience, I used to go…watch all the queens perform. And that's who taught me first. So I can totally relate to that in every way. Yes, you came from church, but God gave you that voice to sing far and beyond. I can help get you there here at Team JHud."
Of course, just because he seems to be a perfect fit for Team JHud doesn't mean the other coaches are just going to roll over and die.
"I want you consider this: I have won this show with country artists, pop artists, R&B, but I've never won the show with a drag queen," Blake Shelton says, before taking it one step too far. "But look, today's my birthday…"
Miley cuts him off: "No, it's not!" LOL!
To see the rest of the squabbling, be sure to check out the clip above. And to find out which team Chris chooses in the end, make sure you tune in when The Voice returns for season 13 on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
