Jenna Johnson's Dancing With the Stars Behind-the-Scenes Blog: The Top 5 Things to Watch Out for During Season 25

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.

Hello E! News readers! I am so excited to be back on the Dancing With the Stars stage this week and I'm even more excited to blog this season for E! News. I always say that there should be a reality show of what goes on behind the scenes at Dancing With the Stars because there are so many fun and exciting things that people just don't get to see! I hope I can give some insight into that and keep you all in the know of what goes on behind the scenes this season. I wanted to start my first blog this week by sharing my Top 5 things to look out for during season 25.

