Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropThree: Every Piece, Ranked

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Must Do Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes a Case for Red Lipstick at the Gym

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham's Trainer Tracy Anderson Shares Her Stress-Relieving Secrets

ESC: Julianne Hough, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Julianne Hough’s Platform Shoes Are 50% Off

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

DropThree @theofficialselfridges #KK??SELFRIDGES Shop Link In Bio #dropthree #kendallandkylie

A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on

Kylie Jenner might have a baby on the way, but we're most excited about the arrival of Kendall+Kylie: DropThree.

Prepare your wallets, Jenner fans. These pieces are going fast.

An exclusive selection from the third installment of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's popular fashion line can be found through Saks Fifth Avenue. The Saks selection is designed to be super exclusive, with each one-of-a kind piece sold along with a unique number—so you know you're wearing something Kardashian-approved.

DropThree features everything from faux-fur jackets in our fave, red-hot color of the season, layered mesh bodysuits and oversized hoodies for a the ultimate Vetements-inspired look to earn you a court-side spot at the next Lakers game. While the camo-print tee is for someone clearly looking to channel their inner Kylie, the silk-slip dress looks like something we'd imagine is in Kendall's suitcase as she travels across the fashion capitals this month. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

We checked out the new collection and ranked each piece so you don't have to. These items may sell out fast, but where does a fortune cookie-shaped clutch land on our list?

Scroll through our picks from the collection, organized from worst to best, to help decide what to add to your own wardrobe from Kendall and Kylie's latest capsule collection. 

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#12

Tshirt Dress and Corset, $195

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#11

Move on Sweatpants, $95

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#10

Camo Bodysuit, $65

Article continues below

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#9

Mely Metallic Clutch, $95

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#8

Move on Oversized Hoodie, $125

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#7

Cropped Camo Tee, $75

Article continues below

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#6

51MM Geometric Sunglasses, $80

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#5

Layered Mesh Bodysuit, $125

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#4

Reconstructed Jacket, $395

Article continues below

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#3

Silk Cowlneck Dress, $225

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#2

Faux Fur Coat, $395

ESC: KendallKylie,Merch

#1

Slash Vintage Jeans, $225

Article continues below

Which is your favorite piece? Let us know in the comment section below!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Celebrity Clothing Lines , VG , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.