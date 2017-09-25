Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: This is Us Fan Merch Collage

This Is Us Fan Merch to Help You Celebrate the Season 2 Premiere

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Finally Joins Prince Harry and More Highlights From the 2017 Invictus Games

Robin Wright, The Princess Bride

Here's What Robin Wright Thinks of a Princess Bride Sequel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cameran Eubanks is showing off her baby bump!

The Southern Charm star shared two gorgeous maternity photos, taken by her friend Kristin Burke, on Instagram Sunday. One photo shows Eubanks holding her baby bump with one hand and holding her husband Jason Wimberly's hand in the other while the couple walks down the beach. The second stunning pic is a solo photo of Eubanks on the beach, wearing the same beautiful strapless dress with buttons down the front in both pictures.

Read

Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Announces She's Pregnant! Find Out The Sex of Her Baby

Cameran Eubanks

Kristin Burke

"Thank you to my wonderful and talented friend @kburkeyburke for taking these maternity photos," Eubanks captioned the post. "Dress is @fillyboomaternity. (Don't ask how much longer and no it's not twins.)"

The couple, who married in 2014, announced the pregnancy back in April. In a post on Instagram, Eubanks also revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. 

"Times a changin' y'all!" Eubanks wrote. "Baby Girl Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!"

TAGS/ Southern Charm , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.