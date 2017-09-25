Sterling K. Brown Bares His Amazing Abs While Riding a Toy Tractor on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Now that Sterling K. Brown has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he should win another award: outstanding abs.
The This Is Us actor recently made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Showwith his co-starsMandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. As part of his initiation, Ellen DeGeneres told Brown that he had to complete a challenge. Moore rode a toy tractor for her first Ellen appearance and Ventimiglia took his shirt off for his Ellen debut. So, the host thought it was only fitting that Brown did a combination of the two: riding a toy tractor shirtless.
After Brown proceeded to take off his microphone and shirt, Ventimiglia tried to comfort his co-star by telling him that Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, also took his shirt off on Ellen.
"So every male cast member of This Is Us has been on without their shirt," Moore said.
Brown then settled into the tiny tractor and told the audience "this is tight" before taking it for a spin and listening to the crowd cheer.
Ventimiglia helped his co-star steer the toy tractor around for another short drive. Brown later hit the wall while turning the mini vehicle.
DeGeneres also played a small prank on Brown. She asked him to finish the acceptance speech he wasn't able to complete the night of the Emmys because the orchestra cut him off. But every time he started to talk, DeGeneres would play music over him.
To see the prank and watch Brown ride shirtless on a toy tractor, check out the videos.