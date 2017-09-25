Tracee Ellis Ross Makes a Case for Red Lipstick at the Gym

There's not a red lipstick in the world Tracee Ellis Ross can't wear.

The Black-ish star and emerging fashion plate sported an orange-red version to the BBC America BAFTA Tea Party, a deep shade to the Variety and Women In Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration, there's a variety of reds littered throughout her Instagram—she even wears the sexy, bold hue to the gym.

The award-winning actress recently shared her makeup must-haves with InStyle, and with them, a little beauty tip on how to look your best...even when you're drenched in sweat.