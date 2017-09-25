Will and Grace's Secret Pre-Show Ritual Is...Sex?!

Jenna Johnson's Dancing With the Stars Behind-the-Scenes Blog: The Top 5 Things to Watch Out for During Season 25
"Not that I can share, but yes we have one," Sean Hayes told E! News at Will & Grace's panel at the TriBeCa TV Festival.
"We do have one that we've always done," Eric McCormack chimed in. "We can't share. It's very private. We've never told anyone."
Well, that is until Megan Mullally told us, but something tells us she's joking.
"We all have sex with each other," Mullally told us. "Yeah, it's crazy…it's crazy great."
She's joking. Obviously. We think. Yeah, totally joking.
NBC is bringing Will & Grace back for another go after a successful election-themed reunion video took the internet by storm. The first revival season will be 16 episodes. Yes, first season, NBC has already ordered a second revival season for Will & Grace.
"We said if we're going to come back, we want it to be quintessential Will & Grace," Debra Messing told us about tackling issues with the show's trademark humor. "We don't want to hold back from anything, and that's what we're doing."
And if you're a diehard Will & Grace fan you're probably wondering how the show comes back after the finale saw the friends drift apart and reunite when their kids got married? That will be explained in the premiere.
Click play on the video above to hear more about the pre-show ritual.
Will & Grace returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 on NBC.
