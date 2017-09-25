Jessie James Decker Says Eric Didn't Intend to Take Part in Team's National Anthem Protest

One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem. I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him. I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me. That's what I think about every time I sing it. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American..... so In the words of Forrest Gump. That's all I have to say about that.

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

Jessie James Decker is speaking her mind.

The Eric & Jessie start took to Instagram Monday to share her thoughts on the national anthem protests in the NFL. In response to Donald Trump's comments about how sports teams should stand during the national anthem over the weekend, NFL teams have been responding during their games. Tom Brady was spotted locking arms with his Patriots teammates, as were the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, both the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks teams stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem before their game in Nashville. The Titans released a statement about their decision Sunday. "As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Eric Decker Reacts to Getting Released From the New York Jets on Eric & Jessie: It Is a Bummer

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, 2016 ESPY Awards, Couples

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

But Jessie is saying her husband Eric Decker, who plays for the Titans, "wasn't made aware" that the decision to skip the national anthem had been made.

On Monday, Jessie posted a video of herself singing the national anthem and explained her thoughts on the protests in the caption. "One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem," Jessie began. "I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him."

Jessie James Decker Thinks Her House is Haunted in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

She continued, "I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me. That's what I think about every time I sing it. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American..... so In the words of Forrest Gump. That's all I have to say about that."

Oh, Baby! Jessie James Decker Admits She Wants a Third Child in Eric & Jessie Supertease

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN

In the comments of the post, Jessie responded comments about her husband not being present for the national anthem. "Sadly he wasn't made aware that a decision had made for him until he came out and it was over," Jessie wrote.

Jessie also replied to another Instagram user, "If he had known he would have been out there hand over heart. Unfortunately he wasn't made aware it was time to head to the field as they always do every game."

Eric gave his full support to his wife in the comments of the post as well. "Preach baby," Eric wrote.

Meghan Linsey took a knee after singing the national anthem during the Titans and Seahawks game Sunday.

