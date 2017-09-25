Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Joint Appearance at Invictus Games

There they are!

After more than a year of dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance together. The royal and Suits star stepped out holding hands as they made their way to the wheelchair tennis event at the annual Paralympic-style Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday.

The couple kept it casual, Harry sporting a collared shirt and jeans while his American girlfriend opted for a white button down and denim. While they both wore sunglasses, there was no hiding in the crowd for these two.

The couple was immediately met with some applause from attendees as they walked in arm in arm. It was a welcome change from Saturday night, when they sat roughly 30 yards away from each other at the opening ceremony for the games.