No Charges Filed Against Corey Bohan in Alleged Audrina Patridge Domestic Violence Case

Along with her recent divorce filing, Audrina Patridge also filed a domestic abuse case against her estranged husband, Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star filed the abuse claim after a Sept. 6 incident in which she said Bohan verbally attacked both her and her mother and grabbed her cell phone out of her hand while she was trying to record him.

However, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office tells E! News that the DA's office opted not to file charges against Bohan on Friday as the prosecutor felt there was not enough evidence for the case to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.