No Charges Filed Against Corey Bohan in Alleged Audrina Patridge Domestic Violence Case

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, 2016 ESPY Awards, Couples

Jessie James Decker Says Eric Didn't Intend to Take Part in Team's National Anthem Protest

Sasha Pieterse,Janel Parrish, Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars Is Getting a Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham's Trainer Tracy Anderson Shares Her Stress-Relieving Secrets

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Along with her recent divorce filing, Audrina Patridge also filed a domestic abuse case against her estranged husband, Corey Bohan

The former Hills star filed the abuse claim after a Sept. 6 incident in which she said Bohan verbally attacked both her and her mother and grabbed her cell phone out of her hand while she was trying to record him.

However, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office tells E! News that the DA's office opted not to file charges against Bohan on Friday as the prosecutor felt there was not enough evidence for the case to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Photos

Audrina Patridge’s Best Looks

However, we're told if new information comes forward, the case could go in another direction.

Meanwhile, last week, Patridge obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan—claiming domestic violence against him—just a few days before she filed for divorce. The two have been married for 10 months and share a 1-year-old daughter, Kirra Max

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told E! News in a statement on Thursday

In fact, Patridge broke her silence about the divorce on Saturday by sharing a sweet video of Kirra.

"Light of my life. This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is," Patridge began, adding, "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)."

Bohan has since responded to Patridge's filing, claiming that he believes Patridge is trying to "hijack" his visitation with Kirra and noting that he is attempting to attain a lawyer, which he cannot afford and wants to see Patridge pay for.

A court hearing has been schedule for October.

TAGS/ Audrina Patridge , Divorces , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.