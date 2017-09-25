All the Details on Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' $2,999 Wedding Dress

Jenelle Evans enjoyed the wedding of her dreams over the weekend, and now we have all the details on her perfect dress.

The Teen Mom star married David Eason while wearing a Martina Liana "French-inspired" lace wedding dress with a price tag set at $2,999.

The ivory and lace gown featured linear paneling, which was created to "elongate the figure" and "highlight the bride's curves." It also featured a laser-cut cage train and subtle side cutouts as well as a fit-and-flare silhouette.

The gown was accessorized with clear beads to add a bit of sparkle and lace buttons running down the back.