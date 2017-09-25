Drew Scott Suffers Dancing With the Stars Hamstring Injury—Will He Perform?

It wouldn't be a season of Dancing With the Stars without an early injury and this time it's Property Brothers star Drew Scott who is on the mend.

In the clip above, Scott is seen rehearsing with his partner Emma Slater, and physically winces in pain.

"[Expletive] It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring," he says in the clip. "Oh man. It felt like a snap kind of." The two were rehearsing the rumba for Latin night, set for Tuesday, Sept. 26. E! News has learned Scott pulled his hamstring and may sit out of Dancing on Monday, Sept. 25. It all depends on how he's feeling after a grueling schedule of rehearsal, travel and shooting for his HGTV series.