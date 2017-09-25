The Story of How Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Fell in Love

Time is on Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' side.

Had they not crossed paths 21 years ago, the two actors—who share a Sept. 25 birthday—might not have become the Hollywood power couple they are today. And though they've had their ups and downs, it's obvious the Oscar winners both take their martial vows very seriously.

But how did the unlikely couple get together in the first place?

"We met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival...I think it was 1996!" Zeta-Jones recalled to CNN's Larry King in a 2001 television interview. "I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me. I was a little nervous because I didn't quite know what he wanted to meet me about."

At the time, Douglas was promoting A Perfect Murder and Zeta-Jones was promoting The Mask of Zorro. She first spotted the acclaimed actor in her hotel's lobby...but he breezed right past her. "I said to my brother, who was there at the time, 'I guess he doesn't really want to meet me that much, because he just walked right past me and he didn't even know it was me!'" Two of their mutual friends, then-couple Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, introduced the actors at a private dinner later that evening. Douglas "asked very gentlemanly if he could sit next to me at a very long table at the dinner for the Zorro premiere," Zeta-Jones said. But, as Douglas recalled on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016, he thought he'd blown his chances with her, thanks to a cheesy pickup line. "I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," he said. After she made the rounds, as part of her press obligations, she joined him for a nightcap. "I said to her after about half an hour, 'You know, I'm going to be the father of your children.' It sounded good, and she said, 'You know, I've heard a lot about you and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time I say goodnight.'" Zeta-Jones flew out of town the next day, but Douglas wasn't done yet. "I got her some flowers and apology—so I guess it worked out OK!"

That's an understatement.