Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Shared the Best Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

"I call this, ‘The Legend and the Dreamer.' She whispered to me, ‘Enjoy this time. It's yours now.' What a blessing, what a woman. I stand on your shoulders Nichelle Nichols," Martin-Green posted on Instagram with a series of photos. "Thank you for heeding Dr. King's words and getting involved, for letting us see you be competent, strong and authoritative at such a pivotal time. And thank you for all you've contributed, to my life, to this country and to the world."

Nichols said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay on the series after she planned to resign.

"He was telling me why I could not [resign]," Nichols said on a PBS documentary. "He said I had the first nonstereotypical role, I had a role with honor, dignity and intelligence. He said, 'You simply cannot abdicate, this is an important role. This is why we are marching. We never thought we'd see this on TV.'"