Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel End Three-Year Relationship

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel are no longer together.
The supermodel confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine "I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."
There had been trouble in paradise for the former couple for a while. Daily Mail posted pictures of Schnabel kissing a mysterious brunette woman in the back of a cab in June. The outlet reported that the duo had left a restaurant in London around 3:30 a.m. kissed in the street before continuing to kiss in the taxi and then went their separate ways.
However, Schnabel seemed to shrug it off.
"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation," Schnabel told People at the time. "There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways."
Klum and Schnabel started dating in 2014. Rumors of their budding romance sparked after the two were spotted at L.A.'s LAX Airport together. Their relationship was then confirmed after the two were seen kissing at an Academy Awards after-party at 1OAK nightclub in Hollywood.
They continued to show many public displays of affection throughout their relationship. They were photographed holding hands while vacationing in Paris at the beginning of their relationship in 2014. Klum had also wished her then boyfriend a happy birthday on Instagram, captioning the photo "I love you my V...HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
Then, of course, there was also this awkward photo of them kissing.
Before dating Schnabel, the America's Got Talent judge dated bodyguard Martin Kristen and was previously married to Seal. Seal and Klum's divorce was made official in 2014.
