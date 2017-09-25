Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel End Three-Year Relationship

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel are no longer together.

The supermodel confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine "I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."

There had been trouble in paradise for the former couple for a while. Daily Mail posted pictures of Schnabel kissing a mysterious brunette woman in the back of a cab in June. The outlet reported that the duo had left a restaurant in London around 3:30 a.m. kissed in the street before continuing to kiss in the taxi and then went their separate ways.

However, Schnabel seemed to shrug it off.

"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation," Schnabel told People at the time. "There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways."