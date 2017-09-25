Mandy Moore’s This Is Us Husband Milo Ventimiglia Approves of Her Fiancé: "We're All Very Happy for You"

It looks like Mandy Moore's fiancé Taylor Goldsmith got the stamp of approval from the This Is Us star's TV husband Milo Ventimiglia

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres congratulated Moore on her recent engagement, which was revealed on Sept. 13. DeGeneres then asked Ventimiglia, who plays Moore's husband Jack Pearson, if he felt possessive over his TV wife. While Ventimiglia said Goldsmith didn't ask for his blessing before popping the question, he was happy for the couple.

"I didn't get asked for her hand in marriage as like TV husband," he told DeGeneres, "but at the same time, I was OK with it. It was fine."

In fact, Ventimiglia had nothing but kind things to say about his co-star and her musician fiancé.

"Taylor he's the kindest soul and as Mandy she's like the most beautiful of human beings," he continued. "So the two of them coming together, it's right and it's good. We're all very happy for you."

Sterling K. Brown, who recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, echoed Ventimiglia's sentiments with an "Amen."

"Thanks, Mi. That's sweet of you," Moore replied.