Prince Jackson Shows Love to His ''Ride or Die'' Sister Paris Jackson During Family Wedding Weekend

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson have been through a lot in their young lives—and have been by each other's sides the whole time for the bad and the good. Over the weekend, Michael Jackson's two oldest kids had some family fun together.
On Sunday, Prince took to Instagram to post a too-sweet snap with his big sis while the siblings attended the wedding of family member Siggy Jackson, the son of their uncle Jackie Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5.
In the photo, Prince was outfitted in a tuxedo, while his older sister donned a matching black dress. The twosome were both holding matching bouquets of white, black and red flowers. The pair appear to be in the wedding party.
The 20-year-old wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."
The lavish family wedding, which included a performance by singer Alvester, was held at the Jackson Estate in Encino, Calif.
As for the Jackson kids, the twosome appear to be spending lots of quality time together this weekend.
On Saturday, Prince posted a photo of himself with his sister while on a riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The King of Pop's oldest son wrote, "Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider."
The siblings' superstar father died suddenly from cardiac arrest brought on by powerful sedatives in 2009. At the time of his death, Paris was 12, Prince was 11 and Prince Michael II (then known as "Blanket") was 7.