Teen Wolf Series Finale: Who Lived, Who Died, and How Did it All End?

Regardless of how much we don't want to believe it, Teen Wolf is officially over.

The gang conquered the inugitae (which is a word we still don't know how to spell). Gerard (Michael Hogan) got what was coming to him (in a hopefully deadly fight with his daughter, Kate (Jill Wagner)). Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo) was sent packing, and everyone managed to survive without too much damage (at least any lasting damage that they couldn't heal from).

It was both an ending and a new beginning, as the best series finales usually are, and it was beautiful. We got creator Jeff Davis on the phone to answer some of our questions (and also to kind of just listen to us as we talked at him about our finale thoughts and feelings), but we've also got to talk about all of the incredible moments that finale gave us, so here we go: