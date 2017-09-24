Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Herself Since Pregnancy Reports Surfaced

  By
  • &

Jess Cohen

mornings :)

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner is back on social media after pregnancy reports surfaced Friday.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself with her friends, all wearing matching white robes. "Mornings," Jenner captioned the pic, her first post on Instagram since before the pregnancy speculation began last week.

Jenner also just shared a second post to Instagram, from her BFF Jordyn Woods' 20th birthday celebration on Friday at Malibu Wines Safaris, in which she reveals part of her stomach.

Read

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant: Reports

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On Saturday night, Jenner was spotted in Las Vegas attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival where her boyfriend Travis Scott performed. "This is how u close out @iheartradio weekend with the biggest record of the year with @djkhaled @ddlovato @chancetherapper @travisscott @quavohuncho and my sis @kyliejenner happy bday @jordynwoods shout out to @swaelee #unforgettableboys," French Montana captioned a video post showing Jenner at the event.

Before reuniting with Jenner on Saturday, Scott was in Miami for a performance at LIV at the Fontainebleau.

While both Jenner and Scott have yet to comment on the pregnancy reports, French Montana reacted to the speculation during an exclusive interview with E! News on Friday during the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

When asked if he had heard from her since the reports surfaced, French said he hadn't but "if she is pregnant and that's true, I'm gonna be bringing my gift." Montana continued, "Much blessings to her that's like my little sister. Shout out to the whole family."

He added, "That's a blessing man. Having a baby is a blessing."

