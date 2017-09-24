Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Herself Since Pregnancy Reports Surfaced

Kylie Jenner is back on social media after pregnancy reports surfaced Friday.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself with her friends, all wearing matching white robes. "Mornings," Jenner captioned the pic, her first post on Instagram since before the pregnancy speculation began last week.

Jenner also just shared a second post to Instagram, from her BFF Jordyn Woods' 20th birthday celebration on Friday at Malibu Wines Safaris, in which she reveals part of her stomach.