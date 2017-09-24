Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and More NFL Stars Respond to Donald Trump's National Anthem Tweets

Unity. pic.twitter.com/KfP32AkYz0— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2017
Unity. pic.twitter.com/KfP32AkYz0— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2017
The NFL is making a statement in response to Donald Trump.
On Saturday, after tweeting the Warriors' invitation to the White House has been withdrawn, Trump tweeted about sports teams standing up during the national anthem. "If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.......our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Donald Trump Says Warriors' Invitation to White House Has Been Withdrawn After Stephen Curry Comments
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
In response to trump, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement. " The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," the statement read (via USA Today).
We will air this Unity spot in tonight?s game. It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs https://t.co/b6AOOLihKl— Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) September 24, 2017
When Trump heard about Goodell's statement, he responded on Twitter. "Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!" Trump said Saturday.
He then tweeted Sunday, "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"
Trump continued, "...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
In response to Trump's tweets, NFL players are showing their unity at Sundays games and on social media. Tom Brady posted a picture of himself with Patriots teammate James White on Instagram with the caption, "Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer."
Tom Brady is locking arms with his teammates pic.twitter.com/IbUjnlKGF2— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 24, 2017
Journalist Mark Daniels also posted a photo of Brady locking arms with teammates during their game Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also posted a photo on Instagram, showing himself and his teammates kneeling in conversation. "#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love," Rodgers captioned the picture, which Brady commented on with a flexed bicep emoji.
Other NFL teams like the Miami Dolphins posted a video showing players locking arms with the caption, "Unity."