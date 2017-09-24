Fergie Shows the Ups and Downs of Celebrity Relationships in "Save It Til Morning" Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Thomas Rhett Gushes Over "Amazing" Relationship With Wife Lauren Akins: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Stars in Music Video for Fergie and Son Axl Jack's Song "Enchanté"

Fergie

Fergie Says She's "Doing Great" Following Josh Duhamel Split: "It Feels Really Good to Just Exhale"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fergie's new music video documents a relationship that is struggling.

The singer, who recently split with Josh Duhamel, stars in the "Save It Til Morning" video with actor Jay Hernandez. The music video shows the ups and downs of a celebrity relationship with fights, tension and tears and the song's lyrics will definitely pull at your heartstrings.

"Wanna hide away in a quiet place and wait out your storm of words again," Fergie sings as she sits in her bathroom. "Build a wall and put my armor on, escape the bullet, babe."

Read

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie, Music Video

YouTube

Next in the video, the couple heads to a premiere, but they don't speak in the car on the way there and we see a tear fall down Fergie's face. But once they get in front of cameras, Fergie tries to act like everything is OK and smiles.

The video then shows flashbacks of the couple in happier times but then in present time, they are fighting. The music video ends with Fergie getting into a car that drives away.

Take a look at the emotional video above! Fergie's Double Dutchess album is out now!

TAGS/ Fergie , Josh Duhamel , Couples , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.