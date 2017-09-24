Deena Cortese Bursts Into Tears When Jersey Shore Stars Surprise Her With a "Roomie Reunion"

Surprise!

Deena Cortese received a very sweet surprise from her Jersey Shore cast. Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola all got together on Saturday night in Atlantic City for a surprise engagement celebration for Cortese and her fiancé Christopher Buckner.

Coretese shared the emotional moment her friends surprised her on Instagram. The video shows Cortese walking into a restaurant and then immediately bursting into tears when she sees her pals.

"I love all these people so much what an amazing surprise we miss you mike @mikethesituation," Cortese captioned the video.

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

She also shared a group photo on social media with the caption, "My roomies future hubby and best friend surprised me tonight! @martoranosac .. celebrating our engagement and having a roomie reunion tonight while Pauly DJS at @poolafterdark @harrahsresort we miss you @mikethesituation love you all so much! #justacoupleofbucks."

Snooki shared a pic of all the girls together at Cortese's celebration. "MY MAWMAS!" Snooki wrote. "Jennis mid fall, hot mess she couldn't even order her food she was slurring. #HotMessMawmas #deenasgettingmarried."

Meanwhile, JWoww noted that it was a "mini" Jersey Shore reunion as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz were not there at the celebration.

"Reunited and it feels so good Mini #jerseyshore reunion tonight at @harrahsresort #largestindoorpoolparty #deenasgettingmarried," JWoww wrote.

