Dean Unglert Confirms He Reunited With Kristina Schulman to ''Work Through'' Things

Looks like things might not be totally over between Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Ungert and Kristina Schulman.

Last week, many savvy social media stalkers noticed Dean had traveled to Lexington—Kristina's hometown—and E! News later confirmed the two spent time together in Nashville while going on a radio tour with a few more of the Bachelor nation stars.

Well, we met up with Dean at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday night where he confirmed he visited her as they continue to "work through" some things...whatever that means!