Travis Scott's Whereabouts Following Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

On Friday, reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but the couple don't seem to be all that worried about it.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Snapchat shortly after the reports broke, taking videos and pictures while hanging out with friends for her bestie, Jordyn Woods' birthday at Malibu Wines Safari.

Travis is also going about his daily life.

He made an appearance at LIV nightclub in Miami Friday night to perform a few of his hit songs, partying into the wee hours of the morning alongside Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban.

And he's supposed to continue performing into the weekend and next week.