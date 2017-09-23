Prince Harry Meets First Lady Melania Trump Ahead of Invictus Games

First Lady Melania Trump had a royal meeting on Saturday.

Before the start of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Prince Harry and Trump met and sat down together. Kensington Palace posted a photo on Saturday afternoon of the meeting. 

"Prince Harry meets @FLOTUS the First Lady of the United States, who is leading the USA team delegation to the Invictus Games," the tweet read. Opening ceremonies for the Invictus Games will begin on Saturday evening, where both Trump and Prince Harry are schedule to appear.

Prince Harry founded the event for wounded or injured veterans, and its first event was held in 2014. Yesterday, Kensington Palace posted videos of Prince Harry meeting with the athletes at the PanAm Centre.

 "On the eve of #InvictusGames, Prince Harry drops in to the PanAm Centre to see some of the athletes in their final training sessions," one tweet Friday read.

