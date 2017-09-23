Robin Thicke Posts Throwback Photo of Late Father Alan Thicke With Mom Gloria Loring

Robin Thicke posted a sweet picture of his mom with his late dad on Instagram.

The 40-year-old singer shared a photo on Friday of his mom Gloria Loring with his late father Alan Thicke. "Mom and Dad looking Golden!" Robin wrote. Robin's parents were married for 16 years, from 1970 to 1986 and had two sons together, Robin and Brennan Thicke.

Alan passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 at the age of 69. Since then, Robin has posted a number of tributes to his dad, telling him in one post this past June, "Miss you everyday Pops."