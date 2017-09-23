Will & Grace Cast Performs Show's Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time

"Get down!"

The cast of Will & Grace had an epic performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. During the show, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally were joined by host Jimmy Fallon to perform the Will & Grace theme song with lyrics for the first time!

"Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever…the Will & Grace theme song performed with lyrics!" Fallon said, introducing the performance. Then one by one, the cast took turns singing solos, before being joined by Fallon and telling everyone to "get down" because "Will & Grace is coming to town."