Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood Over the Years: ''I Would Love to Have a Family''

Kylie Jenner has always wanted a family of her own.
According to new reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet and entrepreneur is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of at least six months, Travis Scott. Kylie's yet to break her silence on the reported pregnancy, but thanks to her many interviews in which she discusses motherhood, fans can only assume she's overjoyed.
And how couldn't she be?! With five siblings of her own, all of whom she's extremely close with, it's no wonder Jenner would love to welcome more cousins for North West, Penelope Disickand the rest of the bunch. She's the third of the Kard-Jenner sisters to reportedly become pregnant after Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.
Just like the 20-year-old, her many famous family members have not addressed Kylie's potentially exciting news.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
"When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," the E! reality star, who has five siblings of her own, told Teen Vogue in 2015.. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."
In an exclusive video shared to Kylie's app, she revealed to BFF Jordyn Woods, ""I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids. But they're my secrets for now!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she admitted to Elle UK in 2015. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."
Article continues below
She continued to the mag, "I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore."
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
During a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie shared, "I feel like 30 is too late [to have kids]!" adding, "Every psychic said that I'm only going to have two kids."
When she made an appearance on Khloe Kardashian's talk show, Kylie shared, "I want kids for sure and I feel like seeing [my sisters] go through [motherhood], it's great knowledge. I feel like I want kids before I'm 30."
Article continues below
"I do want kids," the 20-year-old said in a Life of Kylie confessional. "Who doesn't want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie shared her aspirations to leave Hollywood one day, revealing on Life of Kylie, "I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family."
So with another little Kardashian possibly on the way, we're looking back at all the times Kylie has expressed her desire to welcome children of her own.
From her intentions to leave social media for good once she's a parent to how her older sisters have inspired her to embrace motherhood, Kylie could very well be taking in pregnancy with open arms. Scroll down!
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!