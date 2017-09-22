Beyoncé and Jay-Z Purchase $26 Million Mansion in the Hamptons—Go Inside the Private Estate

Trulia/Tom Ford via Getty Images
Attention Hamptons residents: A famous Hollywood couple may just be your new neighbor.
E! News has learned Beyoncé and Jay-Z just scored a seven bedroom estate in the luxurious beachside community of East Hampton, New York.
For $26 million, the couple and their three children will enjoy a property that measures out to 12,000 square feet on a two-acre site.
If visitors like best friends Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland or mom Tina Knowles Lawson want to visit, the property also features a 1,800 square-foot guest cottage that includes a living room, full kitchen, two bedrooms and bath.
Inside the main house, residents will enjoy "state-of-the-art modern amenities" including bathrooms that are sculpted with marble selected in Verona, Italy. We know, it sounds really nice.
As fans of the famous couple know, this duo isn't afraid to splurge when it comes to rental homes or lavish houses.
After welcoming twins earlier this year, the proud parents became the new tenants of a lavish Malibu estate.
Sitting on 1.62 acres of land, the property valued at $400,000 a month featured five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, movie theater and kiddie-friendly wading pool.
And when Blue Ivy Carter experienced her first trip to the Hamptons all the way back in the summer of 2012, mom and dad opted for a 31,000 square-foot property to rent.
According to the New York Post, the famous family would be putting down $400,000 in rent money to stay at the $43.5 million mansion.
Safe to say real estate isn't one of these couple's 99 problems.