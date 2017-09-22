Corey Bohan Responds to Audrina Patridge's Restraining Order Filing

In response to Patridge's restraining order filing, he says that says Audrina's dad and brother and her showed up at the house to gather her belongings. Court documents show a photo of Bohan and Patridge's dad at the house, which Bohan claims was instigating a fight.

A court hearing has been scheduled for October and Bohan states that he thinks they're trying to "hijack" his visitation with Kirra since they scheduled the hearing on the exact date and time of his next visit with her after not seeing her for two weeks.

Bohan also says he is trying to retain an attorney but he can't afford it so wants Patridge to pay him support and also states that he feels like they're trying to set him up to help their case with child services.