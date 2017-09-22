Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Taylor's 7th Birthday

It's an exciting day in the El Moussa household!

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa reunited Friday to celebrate their daughter Taylor El Moussa turning 7-years-old. The HGTV superstars posed for a picture-perfect moment with their little girl, and couldn't help but gush about how fast she's grown up.

"Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese .... Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful," her proud mama wrote. "Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama."

Tarek added, "Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she's growing so fast!!! I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class....than realized she didn't have enough for me."

Tarek and Christina also co-parent 2-year-old Brayden El Moussa. It appears as if mom and dad threw a celebration for Taylor's birthday and invited all her classmates to join in.