Mandy Moore's Style Takes Us Through the Decades Just Like This Is Us

There are a lot of reasons we really love This Is Us, but one of them is being able to watch the Pearson family grow through the decades.
In the first season of the show, we saw Jack [Milo Ventimiglia] and Rebecca Pearson [Mandy Moore] fall in love in the '70s. They welcomed Kate [Chrissy Metz], Kevin [Justin Hartley] and Randall [Sterling K. Brown] into their world in 1980, which lead us to watching them grow up a bit through the '80s. We've even seen what the Big Three are like in the present, taking on their own families, careers and love lives as adults.
And season two is supposed to bring all that and more.
As Regina King—who directed an episode for season two—previously shared, we will be seeing the Pearson family in a decade we've never seen them before.
Or have we?
Though This Is Us hasn't necessarily taken us on the journey through the '90s and '00s just yet, we've actually been on that ride with Moore for quite some time now...at least, fashionably speaking.
The actress' style is always changing, taking cues from the '50s all the way through the '90s, and we have the proof!
While we wait for the season premiere of This Is Us tomorrow and our continued journey through the years with the Pearson family, let's take a look through the decades with Moore's real-life style.
Check it out in the video above!
(This Is Us and E! News are both members of the NBCUniversal family).