Mandy Moore's Style Takes Us Through the Decades Just Like This Is Us

There are a lot of reasons we really love This Is Us, but one of them is being able to watch the Pearson family grow through the decades.

In the first season of the show, we saw Jack [Milo Ventimiglia] and Rebecca Pearson [Mandy Moore] fall in love in the '70s. They welcomed Kate [Chrissy Metz], Kevin [Justin Hartley] and Randall [Sterling K. Brown] into their world in 1980, which lead us to watching them grow up a bit through the '80s. We've even seen what the Big Three are like in the present, taking on their own families, careers and love lives as adults.

And season two is supposed to bring all that and more.

Photos

Mandy Moore's Decade Style

As Regina King—who directed an episode for season two—previously shared, we will be seeing the Pearson family in a decade we've never seen them before.

Or have we?

Though This Is Us hasn't necessarily taken us on the journey through the '90s and '00s just yet, we've actually been on that ride with Moore for quite some time now...at least, fashionably speaking.

The actress' style is always changing, taking cues from the '50s all the way through the '90s, and we have the proof!

While we wait for the season premiere of This Is Us tomorrow and our continued journey through the years with the Pearson family, let's take a look through the decades with Moore's real-life style.

Check it out in the video above!

(This Is Us and E! News are both members of the NBCUniversal family).

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 50s

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

'50s: Circle Dress

The actress rocks a balconette top with a Lela Rose circle dress.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 50s

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

'50s: Pencil Skirt

This Diane von Furstenberg dress features the pencil skirt and the high-neckline reminiscent of the '50s.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 50s

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

'50s: Peter Pan Collar

We love this high-pony with a full-skirted Lela Rose dress and Peter Pan collar. 

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 50s

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

'50s: Full Skirt

This full-skirt Roksanda dress is accented with a scarf around the neck.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 60s

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

'60s: Off-the-Shoulder

Moore looked super retro in this mod Lela Rose of-the-shoulder, bell-sleeved top and matching pants.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, '60s

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'60s: Belted Shift Dress

Moore's hair, the belt and the Second Skin shift dress make this look totally '60s-inspired.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 70s

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine

'70s: Groovy Pattern

This Lela Rose look gave us '70s inspo with its groovy patterns and crochet finish.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 70s

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

'70s: Lots of Color

We love how this Missoni dress is reminiscent of the flamboyant colors of the '70s.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 70s

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'70s: Bright Maxi

Long-sleeved maxi dresses were all the rage, and this Valentino ensemble is no exception!

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 80s

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

'80s: Plaid and Leather

We love how this alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet outfit brings plaid and leather together.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 80s

Mike Pont/WireImage

'80s: Permed Hair

With her permed hair and velvet A.L.C. dress, this outfit totally screams '80s!

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 90s

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

'90s: Silk Slip

We're obsessed with this '90s-style Galvan silk slip dress.

Mandy Moore, Decade Style, 90s

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

'90s: Dark Lips

Moore brought a '90s feel with those dark lips paired with a leopard-print Kate Spade dress.

