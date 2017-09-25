The Most Luxurious Features of the Most Luxurious House in Hollywood: Inside This $85 Million Mansion

  • By
  • &

by Seija Rankin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Teen Wolf Finale

Where Does Teen Wolf Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

The Good Doctor, ABC

The Good Doctor Is More Than What You Might Think It Is

Gerald Chaleff, Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez, Robert Shapiro

We Can't Forget Just How Insane the Menendez Brothers Murder Case Was in Its Day—or in Any Day

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Los Angeles has a lot of mansions. Los Angeles has a lot of homes that are over-the-top. But perhaps nothing is more extravagant than the 35,000-square-foot Bel Air behemoth owned by Mohammed Hadid and Shiva Safai

Oh, and it's currently on sale for $85,000,000. (The Agency, owned by another Real Housewives-adjacent millionaire, is in charge of the listing). 

This isn't your average mansion, however—and not just in price. This home is truly one-of-a-kind, from the 36-foot-high hand-chiseled Jerusalem stone wall that surrounds the property to the hand-finished embellishments on every nook and cranny that took 1,000 workers and 100 master craftsmen from across the world to complete. No detail has been overlooked: Not the Moroccan tiles or the Turkish lamps or the screening room that models itself after the ballet theaters of Russia. 

Read

Inside Hollywood's Most Exclusive Real Estate Agency: Plastic Surgery Rooms, Secret Exits and Selling a House to Prince

Are you jealous yet? You haven't even heard the craziest parts. 

This is a house that truly needs to be seen to believed, and whose outrageous features truly need to be spelled out to prove a point. Check out E! News' tour of the entire abode above, and maybe don't use the below checklist to compare and contrast your own pad. 

Real Estate Week, The Most Luxurious Features of the Most Luxurious House in Hollywood

Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration

TAGS/ Real Estate Week , Features , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.