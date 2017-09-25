The Most Luxurious Features of the Most Luxurious House in Hollywood: Inside This $85 Million Mansion

Los Angeles has a lot of mansions. Los Angeles has a lot of homes that are over-the-top. But perhaps nothing is more extravagant than the 35,000-square-foot Bel Air behemoth owned by Mohammed Hadid and Shiva Safai.

Oh, and it's currently on sale for $85,000,000. (The Agency, owned by another Real Housewives-adjacent millionaire, is in charge of the listing).

This isn't your average mansion, however—and not just in price. This home is truly one-of-a-kind, from the 36-foot-high hand-chiseled Jerusalem stone wall that surrounds the property to the hand-finished embellishments on every nook and cranny that took 1,000 workers and 100 master craftsmen from across the world to complete. No detail has been overlooked: Not the Moroccan tiles or the Turkish lamps or the screening room that models itself after the ballet theaters of Russia.