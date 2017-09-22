The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Lowe Documents Her Weight-Loss Journey Three Months Postpartum

EXCLUSIVE!

Catherine Giudici Lowe is ready to celebrate her latest fitness accomplishment.

The Bachelor star, who received a proposal and fairy-tale ending with Sean Lowe, took to social media Friday morning to reveal all the progress she has made in the gym.

"3 months postpartum and less than a year later," she wrote on Instagram with the thumbs up emoji. "Hard work with @juliehoangclayton @fit180dallas pays off!"

Sean was one of the first to "like" the post on Instagram while Ali Fedotowsky and other Bachelor Nation members also showed their support.  

"I gained almost 60 pounds from my pregnancy and now I'm down over 50 pounds, so I'm content with that," Catherine shared with E! News exclusively. "I've been working with a personal trainer and the owner of Fit180 studios in the DFW area who has been helping me with a diet plan, building muscle and losing body fat. Julie Clayton has been super instrumental in my weight loss journey. I have never been super strict with anything really, but I'd say I'm trying my best to be balanced in diet, working out and my personal and professional life."

As seen on Instagram, Catherine has chronicled her fitness journey in a variety of posts. And yes, Sean liked to tag along with his leading lady when their schedules allowed.

"Not a good idea to train together again. Last time, it resulted in a baby...," she joked on Instagram while posing for a selfie with her husband.

But as many moms can understand, working out isn't everything. In fact, family time appears to be the best time for Catherine who often documents fun trips with her son and husband online. 

"Sean and I order Postmates sushi and pizza consistently. Sushi is for skinnier nights and pizza is for indulging," she shared. "Other than that I love my green juice and drink five liters of water a day."

Through it all, Sean is quite the supportive husband who thinks the world of his wife. 

"This woman right here is not only a sexy little minx, she also happens to be the world's best mom," Sean previously wrote on Instagram. "Watching her care for Samuel has only made me love her more than I already did. And I didn't think that was possible. Lucky me!"

