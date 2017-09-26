John Cena Tells Nikki Bella "You're Not Even on the List" to Be His Power of Attorney and She Is Not Happy

Secret, secrets, secrets!

On Wednesday's new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena are discussing who they'd name power of attorney if they were ever hospitalized and near death.

"So you're my power of attorney?" Nikki asks. "That's up to you," John says.

"No, I want that. I like the decisions you make and I know you'll get it done," Nikki replies.

Nikki says if she's ever put on life support "please unplug me." "I don't want to be a vegetable," she tells John.

"I don't think I could do it," he answers. "I think it's because you wouldn't want to let me go," Nikki replies.