Aaron Carter Enters Facility to ''Improve His Health''

Aaron Carter is getting the help he needs.
E! News has learned the 29-year-old singer has entered a treatment facility.
Carter's rep Steve Honig released the following statement to E! News: "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.
On Thursday, authorities responded to Carter's Florida home over a call for a wellness check. A spokesperson with the St. Petersburg Police Department told E! News no one was in "need of assistance" and "everything was fine."
The former child star's most recent personal struggles first came to light in mid-July when he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession, an incident he said came about because authorities were targeting his "fame."
A source told E! News at the time that Carter expressed interest in taking a lie detector test and had plans to retain an attorney.
In early September, E! News learned that an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter came into St. Petersburg, Fla. police department last night. Police documents obtained by E! News show that police responded to the home at 10:01 p.m., but they did not make contact with Carter.
According to the documents, the caller claims that Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself and threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and Dusters. The documents also state then when police arrived to Carter's house there was no answer at the door but there was a vehicle out front and window blinds on the house were open. While police could see into a bedroom and part of a hallway, they did not see anyone.
