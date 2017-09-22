Aaron Carter Enters Facility to ''Improve His Health''

Aaron Carter is getting the help he needs.

E! News has learned the 29-year-old singer has entered a treatment facility.

Carter's rep Steve Honig released the following statement to E! News: "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.

On Thursday, authorities responded to Carter's Florida home over a call for a wellness check. A spokesperson with the St. Petersburg Police Department told E! News no one was in "need of assistance" and "everything was fine."