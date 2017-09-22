Revisiting Jenelle Evans' Rocky Road to the Altar

In the midst of divorcing Rogers, Evans began a new relationship with Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares son Kaiser. A year after giving birth to her second son, she broke off her engagement to Griffith.

Ultimately, she found love with Eason, with whom she welcomed daughter Ensley and accepted his proposal in February. As she wrote in her announcement to fans at the time, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming." However, it wouldn't have been perfect timing had Evans not overcome another hurdle in her life. As she confirmed in her memoir, the mother formerly battled a heroin addiction and nearly lost all ties to the people closest to her. "The first thing I lost to the drug was my family," she wrote in the book. "I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you're a junkie."

As she told E!'s Ken Baker in July, "I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing...I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."