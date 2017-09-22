Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Are Feuding on The Voice (and Putting the Real Housewives to Shame!)

Breaking: Bravo has ordered yet another spinoff of the Real Housewives: The Real Coaches of The Voice!
OK, so sadly, that's not a real show that is happening (except maybe in our dreams!), but E! News does have your exclusive first look at a fun behind-the-scenes featurette for The Voice, which finds season 12's four coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, returning coach Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson, giving us their best Housewives impressions...including taglines, smack-talk and an epic feud.
The two coaches really feuding this season, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 25? Veteran Blake vs. Newbie Jennifer aka a classic Housewives power struggle, no?
NBC
"I feel like Jennifer Hudson is coming from the minor leagues into the big-time boys here," Blake says in the video. "She was on The Voice UK and she won, but this is different." But Jennifer was ready to rebut, saying she won The Voice UK when she was a rookie, "So what that tell you?" Valid points on both sides!
The featurette also includes footage from the new season of the country music star and the Oscar winner going head-to-head trying to woo auditioners to pick them as their coach, and it's so fun even Miley Cyrus loves watching them fight, admitting, "I really like Jennifer and Blake going at it when they want an artist."
But as one rivalry heats up, another is cooling off, as Blake reveals, "Adam and I decided, you know what, let's try to get along for a season." And the bromance is officially more bromantic than ever, if the clip above is any indication!
Season 12 of The Voice kicks of Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
