Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane Reunite After Six Weeks Apart

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane have reunited after spending six weeks apart. Lane posted a sweet #TBT picture yesterday in celebration of the reunion that shows her and her husband kissing while Lane holds their son Wolf.
"This photo is after another reunion and makes me happy so hopefully will make you smile and have nice feels too," Lane captioned the picture. "*Us on a boat in a canal in Venice during the filming of #AspernPapers."
Lane continues, "We will be in Boston this weekend for the @bostonfilmfestival #BostonFilmFest17 to view #DamascusCover so if in area please come by and say hello and support our film. Before is the documentary #Heal which I am going to try to see as well. "
This post comes a little over a week after it was revealed Meyers relapsed after Lane had suffered a miscarriage. On Sept. 12, Lane shared a heartbreaking video in which she receives the miscarriage news.
Meyers and Lane tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their son Wolf in December of the same year.