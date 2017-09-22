This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Reveals Surprising Connection to Younger Kate Actress

This Is Us has three sets of Pearson siblings, each able to make audiences everywhere cry.
"It's so easy with the kids that we have," Mandy Moore says in the video above.
"The kids" include Niles Fitch, the teen Randall Pearson; Lonnie Chavis, the younger Randall; Hannah Zeile, the teen Kate Pearson; MacKenzie Hancsicsak, the younger Kate; Logan Shroyer, the teen Kevin Pearson; and Parker Bates, the younger Kevin. While they don't interact, the younger actors have left an impact on their older counterparts played by Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.
"I don't work with them, but I am inspired by their performance," Brown says.
The three generations—and Moore and Milo Ventimiglia—sat down to talk about the Pearson clan at the center of This Is Us and revealed some surprising details and never-before-heard facts, like the fact that Ventimiglia welcomed everybody on set with an embrace.
"Mr. Milo is like a father figure," Fitch says. Can we take a moment and digest the fact they call the older actors Mr. Milo and Mr. Sterling?
"When we first went on set, Milo went straight up to us and gave us a hug and said, ‘You are part of the family. Any questions come talk to me,'" Shroyer says.
And Zeile revealed she knew Metz before the show—Metz was her commercial agent!
"I saw her in the makeup trailer here and she was like, ‘This is so weird. I totally remember looking through your head shots.' And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I'm playing you. This is so crazy,'" Zeiler says.
Watch the video above to learn more about the three generations on This Is Us and find out who refused to meet their older counterpart until after the season wrapped.
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
